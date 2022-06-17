Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Project Coordinator
The Association of Startup & SMEs Enablers of Kenya (ASSEK) is a business membership organization operating in Kenya that aims to bring together and represent the interests of organizations supporting the development and growth of startups and SMEs for maximum impact.
ASSEK seeks to recruit a Project Coordinator. Reporting to the CEO, the Project Coordinator will oversee assigned projects. He/she shall ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget and with the desired outcomes.
Work Location: Nairobi with frequent travel
Gross Salary: 100,000.00
Responsibilities
- Implement projects in line with internal Project Management Standards.
- Facilitate roundtables on key emerging issues in policy, regulations, compliance amongst others
- Ensure that assigned projects link to broader strategic goals
- Measure project milestones
- Prepare proposals and reports to donors and partners
- Draft and maintain contracts with the project implementers
- Ensure compliance with donor requirements and applicable legal requirements
- Collect data from members and the ecosystem
- Ensure adequate and timely communication of Strategic Programs to all the stakeholders
- Ensure strong stakeholder management
- Establish partnerships with organizations, governments, local and international players.
- Oversee project budget and ensure compliance
Person’s Specifications
- A degree from a recognized university
- A minimum of 4 years of work experience in project management
- Proven track record in planning, executing, controlling and closing projects
- Ability to effectively manage a project and its components simultaneously with minimal supervision
- At least 2 years’ experience in fundraising, proposal writing, documentation and donor reporting
- Solid experience in donor and stakeholder management
- Experience developing and overseeing projects
- Attention to detail, ability to meet deadlines and work both independently
- Possess strong communications skills (both verbal and written)
- Possess a high degree of integrity and dependability.
How to Apply
To apply please send your CV to admin@assek.ke by 18th June 2022 indicating “Project Coordinator” on the subject line. Shortlisting is on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. ASSEK is an equal opportunity employer. Website- https://assek.ke
