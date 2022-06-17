Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Coordinator

The Association of Startup & SMEs Enablers of Kenya (ASSEK) is a business membership organization operating in Kenya that aims to bring together and represent the interests of organizations supporting the development and growth of startups and SMEs for maximum impact.

ASSEK seeks to recruit a Project Coordinator. Reporting to the CEO, the Project Coordinator will oversee assigned projects. He/she shall ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget and with the desired outcomes.

Work Location: Nairobi with frequent travel

Gross Salary: 100,000.00

Responsibilities

Implement projects in line with internal Project Management Standards.

Facilitate roundtables on key emerging issues in policy, regulations, compliance amongst others

Ensure that assigned projects link to broader strategic goals

Measure project milestones

Prepare proposals and reports to donors and partners

Draft and maintain contracts with the project implementers

Ensure compliance with donor requirements and applicable legal requirements

Collect data from members and the ecosystem

Ensure adequate and timely communication of Strategic Programs to all the stakeholders

Ensure strong stakeholder management

Establish partnerships with organizations, governments, local and international players.

Oversee project budget and ensure compliance

Person’s Specifications

A degree from a recognized university

A minimum of 4 years of work experience in project management

Proven track record in planning, executing, controlling and closing projects

Ability to effectively manage a project and its components simultaneously with minimal supervision

At least 2 years’ experience in fundraising, proposal writing, documentation and donor reporting

Solid experience in donor and stakeholder management

Experience developing and overseeing projects

Attention to detail, ability to meet deadlines and work both independently

Possess strong communications skills (both verbal and written)

Possess a high degree of integrity and dependability.

How to Apply

To apply please send your CV to admin@assek.ke by 18th June 2022 indicating “Project Coordinator” on the subject line. Shortlisting is on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. ASSEK is an equal opportunity employer. Website- https://assek.ke