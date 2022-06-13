Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Assistant – HIV

Location: Siaya

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence, and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

The Programs Department plays a critical role in achieving CMMB’s strategy around improving the lives of women and children, by leading the provision of high quality programs focused on children’s and mothers’ health, and particularly in the development and implementation of our CHAMPS model. This team is also responsible for generating revenue from and partnering effectively with government(s), major foundations, and other major donors, and will help to position and enhance CMMB’s technical capacity and reputation in the field of global healthcare.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 16 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

You will support the day-to-day implementation of project interventions and be responsible for realization of project deliverables within their areas of operation. Further, you will support operationalization of program quality, documentation, experience sharing and learning initiatives introduced by the project as well as contribute to the preparation of timely donor reports. The position will also support the project’s stakeholder engagements in the county with overall support and guidance of the Project Officer and Project Manager.

Duties and responsibilities

Specifically, the Project Assistant will work closely with the Project Officer and M&E Officer to perform the following tasks:

Project Management:

Participate in planning of project activities and set high quality performance targets, ensuring adherence to technical standards, best practices, and donor guidelines.

Review and track progress of project implementation and utilization of project resources, using participatory processes to overcome implementation obstacles.

Maintain up-to-date documentation related to project monitoring and implementation, including up-to date performance data on the indicators being tracked by the project.

Ensure a working environment of mutual trust, respect and care with other staff, encouraging effective teamwork with staff members and partners.

Identification, recruitment and retention of beneficiaries

Budget and Financial Management:

Ensure that project activities comply with CMMB financial guidelines, policies, procedures and regulations. • In collaboration with the finance teams and supporting the project officers, ensure timely payments of project beneficiaries and provide liquidation reports.

Participate in the preparation of annual project budgets, quarterly and monthly budgets. Monitoring, Accountability, Evaluation and Learning:

Use appropriate project management tools to plan, review and track project progress on project implementation.

Promote innovative/effective methods towards achievement of project objectives.

Support documentation processes of project success stories, best practices, lessons learnt and other project innovations and learnings.

Supervise and mentor the peer educators, community adolescent treatment supporters, CHVs and community advisory boards towards creating and enabling environment for PLHIVs and the AGYWs • Support implementation of community-based project activities to ensure adherence to set quality standards.

Monitor the performance of peer educators, community adolescent treatment supporters, CHVs and community advisory boards and continuously mentor them as needed.

Work with the Project and M&E Officers to prepare donor project narrative reports, collect monthly and quarterly performance data, as well as other reports needed/required.

Regularly organize and coordinate meetings with key stakeholders on project progress and challenges. Partnership:

Engage stakeholders at all stages of the project cycle for their insights on the appropriateness of project approaches and interventions.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Community Health or related field.

At least three -year experience in community health work within a public health focused Non-Governmental Organization.

Experience working with HIV care and treatment interventions

Understanding of the 90 90 90 HIV management cascade

Impressive Community mobilization experience

Extensive understanding of Community Health Strategy and working with the various structures under the Community Health Strategy.

Experience in the implementation of Global Fund HIV grants is an added advantage

Communication skills, computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Power-point)

Excellent report writing skills

How to apply

Visit our careers page for more information and click here to apply.

All applications must be received by 24th June 2022

Note: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.