Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, has revealed how Kenyan women will benefit if he wins the presidency in August.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Tuesday, Wajackoyah first explained the difficulties women face during pregnancy and after giving birth, claiming that they deserve better financial and medical care.

“Kenyan Women should be given the right to choose when they should have children because that is another huge job.

“Any mother who becomes pregnant will be compensated… We will begin paying her a stipend once there is scientific evidence that she is pregnant.

“She will become a state project as soon as she becomes pregnant,” Wajackoyah said.

The scholar said the money to cater to pregnant mothers shall be generated by the Marijuana business, which he said will be legalized by his administration.

He also said snake firming and the export of dog meat will provide enough funds to cater to women, particularly those who are pregnant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.