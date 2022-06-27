Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, has once again caused a stir on social media, saying he will also be exporting dog meat to settle Chinese debt.

Initially, Wajackoyah had said that his administration will legalise the growing of marijuana and introduce snake farming in the country to offset the huge Chinese debt that has been incurred by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“My government will export snakes and dogs overseas to make more money to pay off the country’s debts,” Wajackoya said on Sunday.

Wajackoyah was in the company of his running mate, Justina Wamae, as he restated his promise to legalize the growth of marijuana, stating that his administration will cultivate bhang on the 4,494.8 hectares of the Mumias Sugar Company’s core estate.

In addition, the presidential candidate asserted that his government will deport Chinese nationals residing in Kenya, who, according to him, have taken advantage of lucrative opportunities at the expense of Kenyans.

“I will have Chinese citizens who have grabbed jobs in the country deported if elected,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.