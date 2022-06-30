Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has resigned from a senior position to concentrate on Jakom’s presidential bid in August.

In a statement issued by Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) on Thursday, the agency said Makau has resigned as chairman of the KNHRC Board of Directors.

“The KHRC is delighted to announce the appointment of Davinder Lamba as interim chair of the Board… Professor Makau Mutua has stepped aside from the role of Chair of the Board to concentrate on the Azimio election campaign,” KNHRC stated in a statement to the press.

Prof Mutua was educated at the University of Nairobi, the University of Dar-es-Salaam, and Harvard Law School, where he obtained a Doctorate of Juridical Science in 1987.

He is a former Vice President of the American Society of International Law (ASIL), where he also served as a member of the Executive Council and was the Co-Chair of the 2000 Annual Meeting of ASIL.

Prof. Mutua has authored several books, including ‘Kenya’s Quest for Democracy: Taming Leviathan (2008), ‘Human Rights NGOs in East Africa: Political and Normative Tensions (2008)’, and ‘Human Rights: A Political and Cultural Critique (2002), Human Rights Standards: Hegemony, Law, and Politics (2016)’ [translated into Chinese).

He is a frequent commentator in the electronic and print media on human rights, international law, and politics. He has also been published by major American newspapers, including the New York Times, Boston Globe, and The Washington Post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.