Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has hinted that his boss and Deputy President William Ruto might join forces after the August 9th Presidential election.

Raila, who is the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, and Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, are the top contenders in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Makau said he is sure that Raila Odinga will win the election and termed those who are expecting Ruto to win as daydreamers.

He said Ruto and his team are welcome to join Azimio when Raila Odinga forms the government in August.

“THOSE who’ve been expecting @WilliamsRutoto to win on August 9 had better think again. Not happening. NYET. There’s a home for you in Azimio. Come join us.,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST