Tuesday, June 6, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has finally weighed on the Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s manifesto which he unveiled on Monday evening at Nyayo Stadium.

Raila in his Manifesto dubbed ‘My Promise to Kenyans’ unveiled his 10 commandments, promising to jumpstart the economy within his first 100 days.

Raila further pledged to reduce the cost of living as soon as possible and deliver double-digit growth in the future.

He also promised Kenyans free education from Primary school to the University level.

“This manifesto embodies the hopes and aspirations of our people, and outlines how they would like the business of government to be transacted on their behalf,” Raila said.

But reacting to Raila’s statement, Prof Kindiki, who is a renowned scholar termed the manifesto as underwhelming.

He summarized the manifesto by saying ‘it was a regurgitation of the same old economic ideas that have failed Africa throughout the century’.

“Not a single new idea. Nothing tangible on how the millions of Kenyans who struggle to feed their families every day can get out of the vicious poverty trap. Regurgitation of the same old economic ideas that have failed Africa throughout the Century,” Prof Kindiki wrote on his Facebook page.

