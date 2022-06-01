Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has reacted after Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto was snubbed during the Madaraka Day Celebrations.

In his last National event as the country’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta humiliated his deputy by not recognizing him as well as giving him the chance to speak as has been the tradition since independence.

With many Kenyans criticizing the president for playing politics in a national event, Prof Kindiki termed the happenings as being shameful and cheap.

“Cheap” Kindiki wrote on his Twitter page.

Uhuru, in his speech, recognized the visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, speaker of the national assembly and his senate counterpart and Chief Justice Martha Koome but failed to recognize his deputy.

When Kenyans realized that the President had failed to recognize Ruto deliberately, they staged a mass walkout that left security at the stadium in panic mode.

The Kenyan DAILY POST