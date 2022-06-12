Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, is a threat to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

Wajackoyah’s popularity has risen in the last two weeks after he said he will legalise marijuana and also allow large-scale farming of weed in Kenya.

Reacting to Wajackoyah’s influence, Manyora said it is evident that the Roots candidate will eat into Ruto’s support base because many of those supporting Ruto are youths.

Manyora said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s support base is intact because he is being supported by the older generation who will not hear Wanjackoyah’s weed nonsense.

He concluded by saying even Ruto’s men have panicked with the entry of Wajackoyah since Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria is on record admitting that Wajackoyah is a threat in August.

“It is very clear and open that Professor George Wajakoyah, who is famous because of his Marijuana advertisement. He is targeting the Youths Votes towards the August 9th Polls.”

“This can confirm what the Gatundu South Member of Parliament Hon Moses Kuria tweeted a few days ago revealing that Wajackoyah is going to cause Political Commotion in the Country,” Manyora said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST