Thursday, June 2, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed the politician who will become the Mt Kenya region political kingpin once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in August.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, named former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth as the heir apparent to Uhuru’s Mount Kenya throne.

The political scientist stated that no politician in the vast central Kenya region is currently better placed to fill in the shoes of the Son of Jomo other than Peter Kenneth.

“The Mount Kenya leadership is clearly coming out to identify one of their own who will be on the table in 2022. Peter Kenneth emerges top on the list. That is why he was with Mount Kenya elected leaders during the recent meeting. If Uhuru says he wants to go near power in 2022, everybody will raise up against him. What they are currently doing is create a father figure under which Mount Kenya people will rally behind and that leaves Peter Kenneth because the rest are just wayward or unkempt,” Manyora said.

He further said Peter Kenneth is being used by Uhuru to completely lock Deputy President William Ruto out of the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST