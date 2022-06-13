Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Prince Harry fell off the back of a horse as he returned to the polo field after a flying visit to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of Sussex was at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club on Sunday, June 12, when the incident happened.

Fortunately, the 37-year-old Prince was unscathed and so was the horse.

Harry’s Los Padres team also lost the match 12-11 yesterday in front of his celebrity friends in California.

Harry was later seen hanging out with friends on the sidelines including American idol runner up Katharine McPhee, 38, her composer husband David Foster, 72, and their young son Rennie.

Harry was also seen with his arm around teammate Nacho Figueras’ wife Delfina and fist bumping others who came to support him, as friends said the Duke is “living his dream in the US”.