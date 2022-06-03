Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with other members of the royal family at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the service.

The Service of Thanksgiving is a key event in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen will be notably absent after she experienced some discomfort during Trooping the Colour yesterday, June 2.

Meghan, 40, wore a lilac ensemble as she joined senior royals in her first public engagement with the family in two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen with The Firm at the frosty Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020, shortly before they officially stepped down as senior royals.

At the Trooping the Colour yesterday, June 2, Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony with other senior royals.