Monday, 06 June 2022 – Presidential candidate Muthiora Kiriara presented himself before IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya to get clearance but failed to meet the requirements.

Chebukati ordered him to bring signatures from 5 counties by 3: 30 pm to get clearance.

He had no option but to follow instructions from the IEBC chair.

He was captured on camera running to Bomas of Kenya with his team to beat the deadline.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.