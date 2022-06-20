Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – A lady based in the U.K has dished out advice to those who are hoping to relocate to the European country.

In a video she shared, she said those preparing to go should also prepare for depression as they will be depressed at least 5 times a week.

She also claimed they will battle with mental health issues and emotional stress even if they felt they were strong.

Watch the video below