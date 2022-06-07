Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Tariq Lamptey has reportedly completed his switch to the Black Stars of Ghana from England ahead of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar and their Nations Cup qualifiers.

Lamptey, 21, who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League has represented England at the U-18, U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels.

Ghanaian news website, ghanaweb reported that “the Ghana Football Association have held fruitful discussions with Tariq Lamptey ahead of his nationality switch from England to play for Ghana.”

Lamptey, who plays as a right wing-back, is expected to be in Otto Addo’s next squad in September for the AFCON qualifiers double header against Angola.

The young defender was born in London but has Ghanaian roots. He recently turned down an invite to England’s U-21 team following his decision to represent Ghana.