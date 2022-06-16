Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season have been revealed, with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on Friday, August 5, before Manchester City begins their title defence at West Ham on Sunday, August 7.

Liverpool will visit Championship title winners Fulham, while newly-promoted Bournemouth host Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest travel to the North East to face Newcastle United on their return to the top flight.

Chelsea will kick off their campaign against Frank Lampard with a trip to the Blues legend’s Everton, while Tottenham will host Southampton.

The opening round of Premier League fixtures are as follows; 

Week 1

  • Crystal Palace v Arsenal – August 5 – 8pm
  • Fulham v Liverpool – August 6 – 12:30pm
  • Bournemouth v Aston Villa – August 6 – 3pm
  • Leeds United v Wolverhampton – August 6 – 3pm
  • Leicester City v Brentford – August 6 – 3pm
  • Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – August 6 – 3pm
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton – August 6 – 3pm
  • Everton v Chelsea – August 6 – 5:30pm
  • Manchester United v Brighton – August 7 – 2pm
  • West Ham United v Manchester City – August 7 – 4:30pm

Week 2 – August 13

  • Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Aston Villa v Everton
  • Brentford v Manchester United
  • Brighton v Newcastle United
  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
  • Southampton v Leeds United
  • Wolverhampton v Fulham

Week 3 – August 20

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
  • Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
  • Everton v Nottingham Forest
  • Fulham v Brentford
  • Leeds United v Chelsea
  • Leicester City v Southampton
  • Manchester United v Liverpool
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
  • West Ham United v Brighton

Week 4 – August 27

  • Arsenal v Fulham
  • Aston Villa v West Ham United
  • Brentford v Everton
  • Brighton v Leeds United
  • Chelsea v Leicester City
  • Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Manchester City v Crystal Palace
  • Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Southampton v Manchester United
  • Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Week 5 – August 30/31

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton – August 30 – 7:45pm
  • Arsenal v Aston Villa – August 30 – 7:45pm
  • Fulham v Brighton – August 30 – 7:45pm
  • Leeds United v Everton – August 30 – 7:45pm
  • Leicester City vs Manchester United – August 30 – 7:45pm
  • West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – August 30 – 7:45pm
  • Crystal Palace v Brentford – August 30 – 8pm
  • Southampton v Chelsea – August 31 – 7:45pm
  • Liverpool v Newcastle United – August 31 – 8pm
  • Manchester City v Nottingham Forest – August 31 – 8pm

Week 6 – September 3

  • Aston Villa v Manchester City
  • Brentford v Leeds United
  • Brighton v Leicester City
  • Chelsea v West Ham United
  • Everton v Liverpool
  • Manchester United v Arsenal
  • Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
  • Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
  • Wolverhampton v Southampton

Week 7 – September 10

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
  • Arsenal v Everton
  • Crystal Palace v Manchester United
  • Fulham v Chelsea
  • Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
  • Leicester City v Aston Villa
  • Liverpool v Wolverhampton
  • Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Southampton v Brentford
  • West Ham United v Newcastle United

Week 8 – September – 17

  • Aston Villa v Southampton
  • Brentford v Arsenal
  • Brighton v Crystal Palace
  • Chelsea v Liverpool
  • Everton v West Ham United
  • Manchester United v Leeds United
  • Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Nottingham Forest v Fulham
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
  • Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Week 9 – October 1

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea
  • Fulham v Newcastle United
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa
  • Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
  • Liverpool v Brighton
  • Manchester City v Manchester United
  • Southampton v Everton
  • West Ham United v Wolverhampton

Week 10 – October 8

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
  • Arsenal v Liverpool
  • Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Chelsea v Wolverhampton
  • Crystal Palace v Leeds United
  • Everton v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Southampton
  • Newcastle United v Brentford
  • Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
  • West Ham United v Fulham

Week 11 – October 15

  • Aston Villa v Chelsea
  • Brentford v Brighton
  • Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Leeds United v Arsenal
  • Leicester City v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Manchester City
  • Manchester United v Newcastle United
  • Southampton v West Ham United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
  • Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

Week 12 – October 18/19

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton – October 18 – 7:45pm
  • Arsenal v Manchester City – October 18 – 7:45pm
  • Brentford v Chelsea – October 18 – 7:45pm
  • Brighton v Nottingham Forest – October 18 – 7:45pm
  • Fulham v Aston Villa – October 18 – 7:45pm
  • Leicester City v Leeds United – October 18 – 7:45pm
  • Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton – October 18 – 8pm
  • Newcastle United v Everton – October 19 – 7.45pm
  • Liverpool v West Ham United – October 19 – 8pm
  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – October 19 – 8pm

Week 13 – October 22

  • Aston Villa v Brentford
  • Chelsea v Manchester United
  • Everton v Crystal Palace
  • Leeds United v Fulham
  • Manchester City v Brighton
  • Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
  • Southampton v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
  • West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Wolverhampton v Leicester City

Week 14 – October 29

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
  • Brentford v Wolverhampton
  • Brighton v Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace v Southampton
  • Fulham v Everton
  • Leicester City v Manchester City
  • Liverpool v Leeds United
  • Manchester United v West Ham United
  • Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Week 15 – November 5

  • Aston Villa v Manchester United
  • Chelsea v Arsenal
  • Everton v Leicester City
  • Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Manchester City v Fulham
  • Nottingham Forest v Brentford
  • Southampton v Newcastle United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
  • West Ham United v Crystal Palace
  • Wolverhampton v Brighton

Week 16 – November 12

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
  • Brighton v Aston Villa
  • Fulham v Manchester United
  • Liverpool v Southampton
  • Manchester City v Brentford
  • Newcastle United v Chelsea
  • Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
  • West Ham United v Leicester City
  • Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Week 17 – December 26

  • Arsenal v West Ham United
  • Aston Villa v Liverpool
  • Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Crystal Palace v Fulham
  • Everton v Wolverhampton
  • Leeds United v Manchester City
  • Leicester City v Newcastle United
  • Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
  • Southampton v Brighton

Week 18 – December 31

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
  • Brighton v Arsenal
  • Fulham v Southampton
  • Liverpool v Leicester City
  • Manchester City v Everton
  • Newcastle United v Leeds United
  • Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
  • West Ham United v Brentford
  • Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Week 19 – January 2

  • Arsenal v Newcastle United
  • Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
  • Brentford v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Manchester City
  • Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Everton v Brighton
  • Leeds United v West Ham United
  • Leicester City v Fulham
  • Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Week 20 – January 14

  • Aston Villa v Leeds United
  • Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Brighton v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace
  • Everton v Southampton
  • Manchester United v Manchester City
  • Newcastle United v Fulham
  • Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
  • Wolverhampton v West Ham United

Week 21 – January 21

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
  • Arsenal v Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
  • Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leeds United v Brentford
  • Leicester City v Brighton
  • Liverpool v Chelsea
  • Manchester City v Wolverhampton
  • Southampton v Aston Villa
  • West Ham United v Everton

Week 22 – February 4

  • Aston Villa v Leicester City
  • Brentford v Southampton
  • Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Chelsea v Fulham
  • Everton v Arsenal
  • Manchester United v Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle United v West Ham United
  • Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
  • Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Week 23 – February 11

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • Arsenal v Brentford
  • Crystal Palace v Brighton
  • Fulham v Nottingham Forest
  • Leeds United v Manchester United
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Liverpool v Everton
  • Manchester City v Aston Villa
  • Southampton v Wolverhampton
  • West Ham United v Chelsea

Week 24 – February 18

  • Aston Villa v Arsenal
  • Brentford v Crystal Palace
  • Brighton v Fulham
  • Chelsea v Southampton
  • Everton v Leeds United
  • Manchester United v Leicester City
  • Newcastle United v Liverpool
  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Week 25 – February 25

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
  • Crystal Palace v Liverpool
  • Everton v Aston Villa
  • Fulham v Wolverhampton
  • Leeds United v Southampton
  • Leicester City v Arsenal
  • Manchester United v Brentford
  • Newcastle United v Brighton
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
  • West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

Week 26 – March 4

  • Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
  • Brentford v Fulham
  • Brighton v West Ham United
  • Chelsea v Leeds United
  • Liverpool v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Newcastle United
  • Nottingham Forest v Everton
  • Southampton v Leicester City
  • Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Week 27 – March 11

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
  • Crystal Palace v Manchester City
  • Everton v Brentford
  • Fulham v Arsenal
  • Leeds United v Brighton
  • Leicester City v Chelsea
  • Manchester United v Southampton
  • Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
  • West Ham United v Aston Villa

Week 28 – March 18

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace
  • Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Brentford v Leicester City
  • Brighton v Manchester United
  • Chelsea v Everton
  • Liverpool v Fulham
  • Manchester City v West Ham United
  • Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
  • Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Wolverhampton v Leeds United

Week 29 – April 1

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
  • Arsenal v Leeds United
  • Brighton v Brentford
  • Chelsea v Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace v Leicester City
  • Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Newcastle United v Manchester United
  • Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
  • West Ham United v Southampton

Week 30 – April 8

  • Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
  • Brentford v Newcastle United
  • Fulham v West Ham United
  • Leeds United v Crystal Palace
  • Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Liverpool v Arsenal
  • Manchester United v Everton
  • Southampton v Manchester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
  • Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Week 31 – April 15

  • Aston Villa v Newcastle United
  • Chelsea v Brighton
  • Everton v Fulham
  • Leeds United v Liverpool
  • Manchester City v Leicester City
  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
  • Southampton v Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • West Ham United v Arsenal
  • Wolverhampton v Brentford

Week 32 – April 22

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
  • Arsenal v Southampton
  • Brentford v Aston Villa
  • Brighton v Manchester City
  • Crystal Palace v Everton
  • Fulham v Leeds United
  • Leicester City v Wolverhampton
  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
  • Manchester United v Chelsea
  • Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Week 33 – April 25/26

  • Everton v Newcastle United – April 25 – 7:45pm
  • Leeds United v Leicester City – April 25 – 7:45pm
  • Nottingham Forest v Brighton – April 25 – 7:45pm
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – April 25 – 7:45pm
  • West Ham United v Liverpool – April 25 – 7:45pm
  • Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace – April 25 – 7:45pm
  • Aston Villa v Fulham – April 25 – 8pm
  • Chelsea v Brentford – April 26 – 7:45pm
  • Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth – April 26 – 7:45pm
  • Manchester City v Arsenal – April 26 – 8pm

Week 34 – April 29

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
  • Arsenal v Chelsea
  • Brentford v Nottingham Forest
  • Brighton v Wolverhampton
  • Crystal Palace v West Ham United
  • Fulham v Manchester City
  • Leicester City v Everton
  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester United v Aston Villa
  • Newcastle United v Southampton

Week 35 – May 6

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
  • Brighton v Everton
  • Fulham v Leicester City
  • Liverpool v Brentford
  • Manchester City v Leeds United
  • Newcastle United v Arsenal
  • Nottingham Forest v Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
  • West Ham United v Manchester United
  • Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Week 36 – May 13

  • Arsenal v Brighton
  • Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Brentford v West Ham United
  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
  • Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Everton v Manchester City
  • Leeds United v Newcastle United
  • Leicester City v Liverpool
  • Manchester United v Wolverhampton
  • Southampton v Fulham

Week 37 – May 20

  • A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
  • Brighton v Southampton
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa
  • Manchester City v Chelsea
  • Newcastle United v Leicester City
  • Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
  • West Ham United v Leeds United
  • Wolverhampton v Everton

Week 38 – May 28

  • Arsenal v Wolverhampton
  • Aston Villa v Brighton
  • Brentford v Manchester City
  • Chelsea v Newcastle United
  • Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
  • Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leicester City v West Ham United
  • Manchester United v Fulham
  • Southampton v Liverpool

