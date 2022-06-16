Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season have been revealed, with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on Friday, August 5, before Manchester City begins their title defence at West Ham on Sunday, August 7.

Liverpool will visit Championship title winners Fulham, while newly-promoted Bournemouth host Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest travel to the North East to face Newcastle United on their return to the top flight.

Chelsea will kick off their campaign against Frank Lampard with a trip to the Blues legend’s Everton, while Tottenham will host Southampton.

The opening round of Premier League fixtures are as follows;

Week 1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – August 5 – 8pm

Fulham v Liverpool – August 6 – 12:30pm

Bournemouth v Aston Villa – August 6 – 3pm

Leeds United v Wolverhampton – August 6 – 3pm

Leicester City v Brentford – August 6 – 3pm

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – August 6 – 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton – August 6 – 3pm

Everton v Chelsea – August 6 – 5:30pm

Manchester United v Brighton – August 7 – 2pm

West Ham United v Manchester City – August 7 – 4:30pm

Week 2 – August 13

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brentford v Manchester United

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Southampton v Leeds United

Wolverhampton v Fulham

Week 3 – August 20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Brighton

Week 4 – August 27

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds United

Chelsea v Leicester City

Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Manchester United

Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Week 5 – August 30/31

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton – August 30 – 7:45pm

Arsenal v Aston Villa – August 30 – 7:45pm

Fulham v Brighton – August 30 – 7:45pm

Leeds United v Everton – August 30 – 7:45pm

Leicester City vs Manchester United – August 30 – 7:45pm

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – August 30 – 7:45pm

Crystal Palace v Brentford – August 30 – 8pm

Southampton v Chelsea – August 31 – 7:45pm

Liverpool v Newcastle United – August 31 – 8pm

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest – August 31 – 8pm

Week 6 – September 3

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Leeds United

Brighton v Leicester City

Chelsea v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Wolverhampton v Southampton

Week 7 – September 10

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Brentford

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Week 8 – September – 17

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Arsenal

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Week 9 – October 1

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester City v Manchester United

Southampton v Everton

West Ham United v Wolverhampton

Week 10 – October 8

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Fulham

Week 11 – October 15

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Leeds United v Arsenal

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Southampton v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

Week 12 – October 18/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton – October 18 – 7:45pm

Arsenal v Manchester City – October 18 – 7:45pm

Brentford v Chelsea – October 18 – 7:45pm

Brighton v Nottingham Forest – October 18 – 7:45pm

Fulham v Aston Villa – October 18 – 7:45pm

Leicester City v Leeds United – October 18 – 7:45pm

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton – October 18 – 8pm

Newcastle United v Everton – October 19 – 7.45pm

Liverpool v West Ham United – October 19 – 8pm

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – October 19 – 8pm

Week 13 – October 22

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Fulham

Manchester City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Wolverhampton v Leicester City

Week 14 – October 29

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Manchester City

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Week 15 – November 5

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester City

Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Brighton

Week 16 – November 12

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Manchester United

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Leicester City

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Week 17 – December 26

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolverhampton

Leeds United v Manchester City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Week 18 – December 31

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Week 19 – January 2

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Brighton

Leeds United v West Ham United

Leicester City v Fulham

Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Week 20 – January 14

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Manchester United v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v West Ham United

Week 21 – January 21

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Brentford

Leicester City v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Everton

Week 22 – February 4

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Week 23 – February 11

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Manchester United

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Chelsea

Week 24 – February 18

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Week 25 – February 25

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolverhampton

Leeds United v Southampton

Leicester City v Arsenal

Manchester United v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

Week 26 – March 4

Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham United

Chelsea v Leeds United

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester City

Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Week 27 – March 11

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds United v Brighton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Manchester United v Southampton

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Week 28 – March 18

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Manchester United

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester City v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton v Leeds United

Week 29 – April 1

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Southampton

Week 30 – April 8

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle United

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Everton

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Week 31 – April 15

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v Brentford

Week 32 – April 22

A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds United

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Week 33 – April 25/26

Everton v Newcastle United – April 25 – 7:45pm

Leeds United v Leicester City – April 25 – 7:45pm

Nottingham Forest v Brighton – April 25 – 7:45pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – April 25 – 7:45pm

West Ham United v Liverpool – April 25 – 7:45pm

Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace – April 25 – 7:45pm

Aston Villa v Fulham – April 25 – 8pm

Chelsea v Brentford – April 26 – 7:45pm

Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth – April 26 – 7:45pm

Manchester City v Arsenal – April 26 – 8pm

Week 34 – April 29

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Fulham v Manchester City

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Southampton

Week 35 – May 6

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Leeds United

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Manchester United

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Week 36 – May 13

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

Southampton v Fulham

Week 37 – May 20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

West Ham United v Leeds United

Wolverhampton v Everton

Week 38 – May 28

Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v West Ham United

Manchester United v Fulham

Southampton v Liverpool