Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Post Malone just became a dad and got engaged.

The “Rockstar” rapper, 26, made the announcement on “The Howard Stern Show” Monday, June 13, while promoting his upcoming Twelve Carat Tour.

He said on the SiriusXM show: “[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl.”

Howard Stern interrupted: “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?”

“No, that’s my daughter,” the singer replied.

Stern, 68, pointed out that Post had kept the information “quiet,” to which he jokingly responded, “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions.”

The veteran radio host then asked Post Malone whether he should refer to his daughter’s mom as his girlfriend or wife, so Post clarified, “She’s my fiancée.”

Back in May, he told TMZ he was expecting a baby.