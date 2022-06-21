Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Renowned Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, survived an early morning accident along Eastern Bypass.
The accident occurred while he was driving to work.
He blamed a rogue contractor for the accident.
The contractor left unattended stones at night and failed to erect warning signs.
Kiengei further revealed that a Boda Boda rider recently lost his life on the same spot.
His posh BMW was badly damaged, but he is lucky to be alive.
