Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Renowned Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, survived an early morning accident along Eastern Bypass.

The accident occurred while he was driving to work.

He blamed a rogue contractor for the accident.

The contractor left unattended stones at night and failed to erect warning signs.

Kiengei further revealed that a Boda Boda rider recently lost his life on the same spot.

His posh BMW was badly damaged, but he is lucky to be alive.

