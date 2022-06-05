Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – A renowned local deejay has called out NTV host Amina Abdi for refusing to pay him his dues after she hired him to entertain guests on her sister’s birthday.

According to Dj Protégé, Amina sought his services last year on Madaraka day.

The top-rated deejay was excited to land the gig since the lockdown had affected the deejaying industry.

He went to the party with his team and gave their best.

However, Amina did not pay him.

He has been pleading with her to pay him for the last one year, prompting him to air his grievances on social media.

Read his Instagram post below.

