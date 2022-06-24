Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Nairobi Azimio gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has acknowledged Kenya Kwanza candidate Johnson Sakaja is a worthy competitor in the upcoming August 9th General Election.

Speaking when the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) presented him with the Private Sector Economic Manifesto for Nairobi County, Igathe indirectly admitted that Sakaja is too strong and good and might give him a run for his money.

Nonetheless, he vowed to do everything within his power to ensure he runs away with the victory.

Igathe expressed confidence in beating Sakaja on the ballot in the August polls.

At the same time, Igathe noted that there are no permanent enemies in politics, adding that he will extend a hand to Sakaja and work with him in developing Nairobi.

“Johnson Sakaja is a worthy competitor, but he is not my enemy. He is a Kenyan who is putting himself up for candidature just as I have. When I win on August 10, I will work with him. I will consult him because I am beating him at 8:57 am,” Igathe added.

With permanent interest at heart, Igathe added that working with the Kenya Kwanza Coalition candidate will be for the benefit of Nairobi residents.

“Let’s not fight, let us continue to listen to one another and campaign in peace. We are one united indivisible country called Kenya and politics is not enmity,” he said.

The Nairobi governorship race has been termed a battle royale between Senator Sakaja and Igathe.

Other than the two, the race has also attracted non-politicians who are eager to replace Kananu at City hall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.