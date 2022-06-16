Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Police in Nigeria’s Anambra state uncovered a hotel named Gally Gally in Nkpor where children between the ages of 14 and 17 are allegedly being used for sex slavery, prostitution, and baby factory.

A statement released by DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesperson of the state police command, states that the operatives rescued 35 girls and 4 of them are pregnant.

He said the police also arrested 3 persons namely: Mrs Ifeoma Uzo age ‘F’ 35yrs, Chidiebere Alaka ‘M’ 28years and Nweke Chidiebere.

”We recovered three pump action gun, seven cartridges and cash sum of Eight hundred and seventy seven thousand, five hundred naira (#877,500).

”The suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view of extracting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members.” the statement in part read

Tochukwu added that the police will hand over the victims to NAPTIP for the welfare and rehabilitation of the children.

He said all suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigations.

See the photos