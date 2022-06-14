Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – Social media is awash with a video of a lady purporting to be a police officer harassing revellers at a city entertainment joint.

The intoxicated lady bragged that she is untouchable and told the revellers to record her if they so wish and forward the video to DCI.

Police spokesman, Bruno Shioso, has refuted claims that the lady in the viral video is a member of the national police service.

Shioso said she is an enforcement officer working for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

He accused her of impersonating a police officer.

Read the press statement below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.