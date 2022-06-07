Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – The moment a man violently tossed a 52-year-old woman onto the subway tracks in the Bronx was captured via CCTV.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 5, and the NYPD released the footage on Monday, June 6, as they ask for help in catching the suspect.

The footage provided by the NYPD shows the suspect’s random attack on the victim at the Jackson Avenue station at about 4:45 p.m.

The man, wearing a backwards baseball cap and white tank top, approached the woman from behind, grabbed her with both hands and threw her towards the tracks, the video shows.

The woman hit the platform pavement before tumbling onto the roadbed.

Bystanders helped pick the woman up from the track and onto the platform, an MTA spokesperson said.

No train was approaching when she was tossed onto the tracks.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The MTA said she suffered cuts to her head and arm.

Police has asked anyone with information on the identity of the man to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Watch the video below…