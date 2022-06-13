Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – A quick response by the multi-agency security team foiled a mid-night theft of 19 heads of cattle from the home of Cyrus Koech, a resident of Mutharakwa, Kirima sub-county in Laikipia County.

The foiled banditry raid came at a time when the County has experienced a lengthy period of peace following heightened security efforts by the multi-agency security teams.

The raiders, who had probably intended to succeed in their surprise visit, were shockingly cornered at Culvert area as they attempted to flee against a strategic deployment of security teams. They were waylaid by our indefatigable multi-agency security teams a short distance from the victim’s home and all the 19 heads of cattle, and a haul of sheep stolen from different homes recovered.

In efforts to completely limit the operating space by bandits in Laikipia County, the multi-agency security command completed the trench-work along the Laikipia Nature Conservancy (LNC) border with residential areas.

This development coupled with the enhanced security presence has greatly minimized the movement of bandits from their hideouts in neighbouring counties into settlement areas of Laikipia.

We thank the residents of what was previously known as ‘the disturbed areas’ of Laikipia for sharing timely information that has helped security teams to impede isolated attacks staged by cattle rustlers, a gesture that has subsequently helped improve the security situation in the County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.