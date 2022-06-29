Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A superfan of R.Kelly has been charged with threatening the federal prosecutors who secured the disgraced R&B singer’s Brooklyn conviction and also witnesses in the case.

Christopher “DeBoSki Gunn” Gunn told his YouTube followers on Oct. 4. “That’s where they at. That’s where they work at.”

In the video, Gunn held up a photo of the U.S. Attorney’s office by Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, where a jury convicted Kelly on Sept. 27.

“We’re going to storm they office. We’re gonna storm they office,” Gunn said, also allegedly threatening three victims who testified at Kelly’s trial. “[I]f you ain’t got the stomach for the sh-t we bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out.”

“You see this building right here? That building is located right outside of the courthouse where R. Kelly was being prosecuted at. It’s the first building on the corner. That is the United States federal prosecution office,”

In his online rant, Gunn included a clip from the 1991 hit movie “Boyz N The Hood” depicting the moments before a character is fatally shot.

He was charged on Monday, June 27.

Prosecutors seek to keep him behind bars until he’s taken to Brooklyn Federal Court.

Gunn, 39, who attended at least one day of Kelly’s Brooklyn racketeering trial, was ordered held without bail until a Wednesday hearing in Chicago.

In November 2019, he and another superfan filed a lawsuit against one of the rapper’s accusers and the Lifetime TV network for airing the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary, according to the Herald-News in Joliet, Ill.

The charges against Gunn come ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing Wednesday. R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces life behind bars for a decades-long sexual abuse scheme in which he preyed upon dozens of women and girls who he raped, beat, sexually abused, and mentally manipulated. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than 25 years.

Gunn faces up to five years in prison if convicted of making threats involving bodily harm and death.