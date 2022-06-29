Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, has shared a photo of the famous drummer in the hospital while asking for ‘prayers’ for her father.

The Blink-182 drummer was taken to a Los Angeles hospital by ambulance on Tuesday, June 28, after suffering from a mysterious medical issue, with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side as he arrived at local facility West Hills.

Doctors at the local facility reportedly deemed his condition serious and he was then transferred to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance, while Kourtney, 43, followed behind in her Range Rover.

His teenage daughter posted a since-deleted update on her TikTok page, sharing an image of herself holding her 46-year-old father’s hand while captioning it: ‘Please say a prayer.’