Friday, June 17, 2022 – The US House select committee on January 6 has released images for the first time of Vice President Mike Pence hiding in a secret location while a Trump motivated mob attacked the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riots.

Former counsel to the vice president, Greg Jacob, testified to lawmakers that Pence refused to get into his car once Secret Service moved him from his ceremonial office outside the Senate chamber to a garage-like structure.

‘The vice president did not want to take any chance that the world would see the vice president of the United States fleeing the United States Capitol,’ Jacob told the committee on Thursday, June 16.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a committee member leading some of the questioning Thursday, informed Jacob that the mob was ‘approximately 40 feet’ from Pence’s escape path.

40 feet is the distance from you to me roughly,’ the Democrat, seated on the dais, informed the witness, testifying from the well.

‘Make no mistake about the fact that the vice president’s life was in danger.

The photos released by the committee comes after a recent court filing from the Department of Justice revealed that a confidential informant from the ‘Proud Boys’ racist group told the FBI that the Proud Boys would have killed Mike Pence if given the chance,’

Another image released by the committee shows Mike Pence on the phone frantically making calls while the attack was going on

The committee said Pence, his wife Second Lady Karen Pence and aides spent 4.5 hours in the secure locale.

‘He was determined that we would complete the work that we had set out to do that day – that it was his constitutional duty to see through,’ Jacob continued.

‘And that the rioters who had breached the Capitol would not have the satisfaction of disrupting the proceedings beyond the day on which they were supposed to be completed,’ the lawyer said.

The Thursday hearing was dedicated to former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign to have Pence overturn the election on January 6, when he was chairing a joint session of Congress to count the electoral ballots.

