Friday, 17 June 2022 – An undercover cop has shared photos of school boys believed to be members of a gang that has been unleashing terror on residents of Dandora.

They are reportedly armed and dangerous with homemade pistols and can easily kill when provoked.

They have also recruited young girls in the area to the gang.

Their parents have been accused of protecting them.

The dreaded undercover cop has promised to wipe out the lethal gang soon.

See photos of the suspected thugs.

