Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Former Papa Shiradula’s actress Joy Karambu alias Kawira, recently revealed that she divorced her husband of 6 years over irreconcilable differences.

The renowned actress got married to Pastor Ephantus Safari in 2016.

She left her marriage on Tuesday, 16th June 2020 at exactly 4 PM.

“I said it is a wrap, I quit. When you see you don’t know where the relationship is heading to, you say for the sake of your own peace and that of the other person, you go your separate ways,” she said in an interview with a popular Youtuber.

We are reliably informed that Kawira’s ex-husband is dating a woman identified as Shalater Nyoks, who is an events planner and a staunch follower of Reverend Lucy Natasha.

They have been seeing each other for quite some time.

However, they are keeping their relationship under wraps.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.