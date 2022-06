Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Here are photos of the Dubai-based businessman, who is believed to have bought Mombasa, Lamu, and Kisumu ports after striking a secret deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.