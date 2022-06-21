Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Fred Obare Mokaya is among the four young men whose mutilated bodies were found dumped at Kijabe Forest on Sunday.

His phone was last tracked in Kasarani before it went off.

He was allegedly a member of a notorious gang in Kasarani involved in online fraud.

Fred was murdered alongside renowned blogger and social media influencer Frank Obegi.

His sister had reported his disappearance on social media before his body was positively identified at City Mortuary.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.