Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – Blogger Robert Alai has called out Embakasi East Parliamentary aspirant Michael Ogada for using goons to attack his opponents.

Ogada, who is vying as an independent candidate after losing to Babu Owino in ODM nominations, is using the goons to silence his opponents in the area.

According to Alai, the knife-wielding goons stabbed someone on the head.

Alai urged the police to move with speed and bring order before it is too late.

Below are photos of the goons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.