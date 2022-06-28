Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Meet Eunice Anindo, the lady who has exposed a serial conman, identified as Goerge Okoth, after he stole Ksh 65,000 from her.

Eunice had reportedly hosted Okoth at her house in Ruiru for a sleepover.

He transferred the money from her phone to his Mpesa account and left while she was asleep.

Eunice is calling for the arrest of the suspected conman after reporting the matter to the police.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.