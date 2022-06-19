Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – Netizens have expressed concerns after photos of an engineering graduate who sells water to make a living were shared online.

The jobless graduate, identified as Kawu Malami, pursued Agricultural and Environmental Resources Engineering.

Photos of his certificates shared online show he graduated from the University of Maiduguri in Nigeria in 2015.

See photos of his certificates below…

