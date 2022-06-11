Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Britney Spears got married to her partner Sam Asghari on Thursday evening, June 9.

This is the third wedding for Britney Spears.

The guests at the wedding included A-listers like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton.

Britney’s parents and her sister Jamie Lynn were not at the fairytale-themed wedding.

Britney tied the knot in a Versace gown.

She walked down the aisle to the tune of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

She later underwent two outfit changes for the reception, donning a short, black tuxedo-style dress with glittery silver embellishments and a figure-hugging red mini dress with fringing on the sleeves.

The highly-anticipated wedding took place at the 40-year-old singer’s $7 million Los Angeles mansion.

See photos below.