Sunday, 19 June 2022 – Alex Mwai alias Sam Junior, is the lucky man who has swept the heart of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta.

Alex and Ngina got married in a traditional wedding on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members.

Alex is the son of Sam Mwai, a renowned sports marketing guru and manager of the Karen Country Club.

Alex is in finance and marketing and part of the team now investing in electric boda bodas and Tuk Tuks in Kenya.

He is a graduate of Durham University in the UK.

He previously worked at PriceWaterhouse Cooopers(PwC) as a Senior Associate in Deal Advisory.

They welcomed their first-born daughter last year.

See his photos below.

