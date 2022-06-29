Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A lady is in police custody in connection with car theft.

She stole a Toyota Premio at Blue Lounge, a popular club in Eldoret.

The car’s owner quickly circulated photos of his stolen car on social media.

The lady behind the car theft was arrested at Pioneer Estate while waiting for her accomplice.

Below is a photo of the suspected thief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.