Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua should immediately review her campaign strategy, going by how she was received in Kirinyaga County on Thursday.

Karua, who was accompanied by Narc Kenya party candidates asked residents to vote for Azimio candidates, saying they will form a government that is free of corruption.

Karua made several stopovers in Mwea, Ngurubani, and Mutithi towns.

However, in Mwea, residents refused to attend her rallies and Karua, who is also Azimio Presidential running mate, was seen greeting flies and goats as residents boycotted her rally.

This comes two weeks after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against appointing Karua as his running mate, saying she cannot manage to rally Mt Kenya voters to support the Azimio alliance.

Here is a photo of Martha Karua trying to address a rally in Mwea which is the stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.