Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyans free calls and the provision of free internet countrywide should he win the August polls.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the Kiambu County Hustlers Fund, Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, said he plans to achieve this by rolling out last-mile internet connectivity modeled on Jubilee’s last-mile power connectivity project once he ascends to power.

“Just like we had the last mile for power, we will now introduce the last mile for the internet,” Ruto said.

The DP said all households will be connected to a national internet grid across the country.

“Many people are struggling here and there to get bundles. You will no longer need bundles to make calls. Calls will be free,” Ruto said.

The DP said under the ambitious internet connectivity programme, every house, school, market or social amenity served by the last mile power connection will also get power and the internet.

“We need around Sh38 billion to supply the internet to every house,” Ruto explained.

