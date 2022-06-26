Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Personal Assistant 

Position summary:   

Full provision of Personal Assistance to the Directors, in addition to working closely with Heads of Department relating to reports management and general administrative support, where necessary 

Key responsibilities:   

Administrative 

  • Diary management and operational tasks 
  • Managing and carrying out Medical policy renewal 

Banking 

  • Filing – including legal activities 
  • Business travel management 
  • Agenda preparation and expenses 
  • Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients Generating reports and maintaining procedures/administrative systems 
  • Gatekeeping and answering calls. Anticipating needs and wants in daily operation and preparing accordingly. 

General Office  

  • Duties will include some ad hoc office management. 
  • Providing support to other company departments, where necessary and during low-season periods 
  • Ordering of goods/services 
  • Organizing internal office events such as company activities as and when required

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to apply through our online application portal

click here 

Unfortunately, due to the volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

