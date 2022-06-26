Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Personal Assistant

Position summary:

Full provision of Personal Assistance to the Directors, in addition to working closely with Heads of Department relating to reports management and general administrative support, where necessary

Key responsibilities:

Administrative

Diary management and operational tasks

Managing and carrying out Medical policy renewal

Banking

Filing – including legal activities

Business travel management

Agenda preparation and expenses

Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients Generating reports and maintaining procedures/administrative systems

Gatekeeping and answering calls. Anticipating needs and wants in daily operation and preparing accordingly.

General Office

Duties will include some ad hoc office management.

Providing support to other company departments, where necessary and during low-season periods

Ordering of goods/services

Organizing internal office events such as company activities as and when required

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to apply through our online application portal

click here

Unfortunately, due to the volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.