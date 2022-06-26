Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Personal Assistant
Position summary:
Full provision of Personal Assistance to the Directors, in addition to working closely with Heads of Department relating to reports management and general administrative support, where necessary
Key responsibilities:
Administrative
- Diary management and operational tasks
- Managing and carrying out Medical policy renewal
Banking
- Filing – including legal activities
- Business travel management
- Agenda preparation and expenses
- Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients Generating reports and maintaining procedures/administrative systems
- Gatekeeping and answering calls. Anticipating needs and wants in daily operation and preparing accordingly.
General Office
- Duties will include some ad hoc office management.
- Providing support to other company departments, where necessary and during low-season periods
- Ordering of goods/services
- Organizing internal office events such as company activities as and when required
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to apply through our online application portal
Unfortunately, due to the volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>