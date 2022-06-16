Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – Former Nairobi Diaries actress Clara Ojenge alias Mishi Dora, is still in remand after she failed to raise a cash bail of Ksh 150,000.

She was charged in court about two weeks ago after she failed to clear a bill of Ksh 152, 550 accrued at Golden Brew Bistro club along Mombasa Road on the night of May 26, 2022.

The court heard that she ordered pair of chicken breasts jointly valued at Ksh.3,000, a cocktail drink worth Ksh.2,000, mineral water worth Ksh.300, two coca-cola drinks valued at Ksh.500, and three bottles of Redbull valued at Ksh.1,650.

The suspect likewise ordered seven bottles of Hennessy at Ksh.70, 000 and six bottles of Belaire valued at Ksh.75, 000 which she shared with her friends.

When asked to clear the bill before checking out, the controversial socialite claimed that her ATM card was not operational and requested the club’s management to accompany her to her home to collect the cash.

The club’s bosses obliged but she was still unable to foot the bill when they arrived at her residence.

She subsequently pleaded with the club’s management to give her until May 30, 2022, to clear the bill but the club reported the incident to the police after she started ignoring phone calls.

She was arrested soon after and arraigned in court.

The magistrate released her on a cash bail of Ksh 150,000 pending hearing of the case on June 16.

However, she has not been able to pay the cash bail, prompting her fellow socialite Pendo to fundraise for her.

See Pendo’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.