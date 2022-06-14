Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: Payroll Intern

LOCATION: Nairobi

REPORTING TO: Payroll Supervisor

We are seeking to recruit a Payroll Accountant Intern to join our team.

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for working with the payroll accountants to support the business and payroll operational processes.

Responsibilities

Support the payroll accountants on the processes they will be trained in.

Assist in collating payroll information required for accurate invoicing to be done.

Assist in maintaining and updating records on the system.

Assist in accurate filing of statutory records.

Assist in filing of payroll documents for allocated accounts and ensuring all payroll files are updated monthly and ready for an audit process at all times

Any other role assigned to you by your supervisor or senior management

Qualifications

Applicants who have a KCSE certificate (B minus and above) are encouraged to apply.

KATC finalist or

CPA Part 1 all, Part 2 all & Part 3 all will be an added advantage.

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Attention to detail

Computer proficiency

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Very strong planning and Organization skills

Spreadsheet creation and updating

How to Apply

Apply on Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 15th June 2022. Indicate Payroll Accountant Intern on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

Applicants who had previously applied should not reapply.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement