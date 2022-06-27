Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Meadow Walker is sharing her own abortion story after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday June 24.

Reacting to the ruling, the 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion in 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to her official social media handle, Meadow shared a lengthy letter to speak out against the decision that strips away women’s human rights of accessing safe abortion. Walker began by writing, ”Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.”

The 23-year-old candidly revealed that she got an abortion during the pandemic and fears that many women will now suffer the consequences of moving to another state to get an abortion. ”I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion.”

Adding that the decision was ‘personal and private’, Meadow further continued, ”I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today. Now, knowing even more women won’t have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all.”

She concluded on a strong note resonating with thousands of people who are now protesting against the decision by writing, ”Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions.”

The model isn’t the only celebrity who has shared her abortion story after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Abortions have been legal in the United States for almost 50 years under the premise that it’s a person’s protected right to choose what to do with their body.

States now have the power to pass their own laws surrounding abortion, and Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned the procedure since the decision was announced two days ago.