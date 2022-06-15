Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba will seal his return to Juventus, with an official announcement expected at the start of next month.

The French footballer enjoyed his most successful time as a player in his club career at Juventus from 2012 to 2016.

During that time he won four Serie A titles, and helped them reach the Champions League final in 2015.

According to Sortsmail, Pogba is close to tying up details on a return to Turin having ran down his contract at Old Trafford to leave Manchester United after six years as a free agent.

Manchester United bought the midfielder for a then-world-record fee of £89million back in 2016 having been in awe of his form at Juventus.

The French World Cup winner went on to make 226 appearances for United, scoring 39 goals, but struggled to reach the heights many fans had hoped for.

United have already confirmed that Pogba will leave Old Trafford for a second time when his contract runs out on June 30, bringing to an end one of the most disappointing – and costly – careers in the club’s history.