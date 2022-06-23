Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Outgoing Manchester United player, Paul Pogba has agreed to join Juventus.

The French midfielder joined Manchester United in 2016 for a then record £80m but failed to live up to expectations after 6 years at the club marred with controversies, injuries and talks of discontentment within his camp.

Pogba is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was allowed to run down and expires on June 30.

Sky Sport Italia say Paul Pogba will have his Juventus medical in the first week of July and his agent is set to finalise the details today Thursday June 23.

According to Sky Sports’ Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, Pogba is expected in Turin for his tests some time between July 5 to July 8.

“Thursday is going to be decisive for the final details of the contract, as agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta will meet with the Bianconeri directors to write out the paperwork.”

“It seems there is only one real issue remaining, whether the contract is for four years or for three with an option to extend for a fourth.”

Pogba’s move is a return to the Allianz Juventus Stadium for the France international, who already wore the Juventus jersey from 2012 to 2016 until his transfer to Manchester United.