Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – A church has reacted after a photo went viral, showing two people laying on each other on the church’s altar while a minister and several church members stretched out their hands towards them.

Reports circulating with the picture claimed the pair has been trying for a child for ten years without success and when they went to the church for help, the minister asked them to have sex on the altar, in the presence of members.

The photo caused outrage, with many giving their opinion on the matter.

The church, located in Brazil, has now reacted.

The church said the photo was of two women, not a man and a woman.

They added that the woman had come with a sickness and she fainted during service.

As a result, after the preaching, a pastor called the sick woman and “did this prophetic act”.

The church said getting a female minister to lay on top of the sick woman was based on the Bible passage that saw Prophet Elisha lay on the body of a dead boy while praying to God to bring his spirit back to life.

Many have gone on Facebook to declare support for the church and for its Minister — a woman who is quite popular as a religious leader in Brazil.