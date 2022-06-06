Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Panic has rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA camp after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja failed to present his papers to the IEBC for clearance to vie for the Nairobi Governor’s seat following doubts over his University Degree.

Sakaja who is the UDA nominee for the Nairobi Governor’s seat skipped his date with IEBC last Sunday and requested for more time from the Commission for him to put his clearance papers in order.

It has now emerged that Sakaja, who is a former TNA nominated MP, failed to graduate from the University of Nairobi in 2008 where he was studying Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science.

According to a report from the UoN to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Sakaja joined the university in 2003 but failed to graduate because he dropped out in third year.

Sakaja has, however, purportedly informed his UDA party that he will seek IEBC’s clearance using a Degree that he reportedly acquired from a private Ugandan University.

Reports indicate that Sakaja has already approached the Commission for University Education using his Ugandan Degree and he is waiting for its approval before approaching the IEBC for clearance on Tuesday.

It’s unknown when Sakaja graduated from the Ugandan university and Kenyans are watching keenly how the IEBC and the Commission for University Education will handle the matter.

The deadline for IEBC clearance for Governors is Tuesday 7, June.