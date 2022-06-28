Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – A 24-year-old lady has disappeared under unclear circumstances.

Joan Chelagat is said to have left her phones at home before going missing.

She was last seen near NextGen Mall on Friday, June 2022, at around 9:15 pm, wearing a floral dress.

Her family is appealing to anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.