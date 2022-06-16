Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has asked the commission for University Education (CUE) to investigate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s degree because it might be fake.

Sudi was reacting to a move by CUE on Wednesday where it revoked the degree certificate awarded to Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Johnson Sakaja.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker asked the relevant agencies to use the same energy and investigate the academic credentials of Raila Odinga because they are shrouded in mystery.

“Law is very clear. The same people who were pushing for CoK 2010 are the ones opposing its provisions now. The same scrutiny being subjected to @SakajaJohnsonshould apply to everyone including @RailaOdingawith his degree from University Magdeburg, Germany. We demand impartiality,” Sudi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.