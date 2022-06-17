Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – A Twitter user has claimed that only a woman that married as a virgin has the right to demand that her husband remains faithful to her.

According to @John_d_doe, some women entered marriage with multiple body counts and even slept with married men, thinking it would be their “safe haven”.

He tweeted;

Only a woman that met & married her husband as a Virgin, has right to demand that he remains faithful to her. Some of you entered your marriage with multiple body counts to the extent that you slept with married men. You thought your marriage was a safe “haven” for you?